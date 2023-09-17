It’s my dream to see Cong govt in T’gana: Sonia Gandhi



Hyderabad: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday that it has been her dream to see the Congress government.

“It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of our society,” she told a huge public meeting organised by the party on the outskirts of Hyderabad at the end of two-day meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)

“Are you all going to give us your support,” she asked and thousands of people responded with loud cheers.

Sonia Gandhi, who had played a key role in the formation of Telangana state, said she along with her colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state.

“Now it is our duty to elevate it to a new height,” said the former Congress president in her brief speech at the meeting.

She said the Congress party was announcing six guarantees to fulfill aspirations of people of Telangana and the party was committed to fulfill each one of them.

“I am filled with joy to be with you on this historic day to make an announcement which will empower my dear sisters of Telangana,” she said and announced one of the guarantees Mahalakshmi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Sonia Gandhi had promised Telangana state and she carved it out.

He said those who had done nothing were making tall claims.

He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister KCR pushed the state to the brink of bankruptcy.

“A state which had a surplus budget now has debts of Rs 3.66 lakh crore,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR’s party BRS is the B team of BJP and urged the people to be cautious.

Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selling away the public sector undertakings to his friends while KCR is also doing the same in Telangana

“Both Modi and KCR have betrayed people with false promises,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhivender Singh Sukhu said though the Congress party was in power in undivided Andhra Pradesh and its Chief Minister was against the division of the state, the party honoured the sentiments of Telangana people and brought the historic Bill to create the new state.

He said the time had come for people of Telangana to repay to Congress for carving out Telangana state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the history of Gandhis was that of a family full of sacrifices.

He said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the country.

The Congress leader said the Gandhi family never bothered about power.

“For 30 years, there was no one from the party who is in power though Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi could have become the Prime Minister,” he said.

He claimed that people in villages across India have a lot of respect for the family and the Congress party which carry all sections of the society.

Gehlot alleged that democracy is in danger in the country and the

Constitution is being thrown to the wind.

Like this: Like Loading...