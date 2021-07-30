It’s Now LESS Kms & LESS TIME to Reach MIA as Restored Maravoor Bridge OPENS

Spread the love



















It’s Now LESS Kms & LESS TIME to Reach Mangalore International Airport (MIA) as Restored Maravoor Bridge OPENS

Mangaluru: It has been a hectic time for commuters traveling between the City and places across the Martavoor Bridge, since the bridge was damaged on 15 June, and traffic was banned on the bridge, except just recently the concerned engineers and officials permitted people to cross the bridge by foot. On Thursday, 29 July Public Works Department engineers conducted a load test on the restored Maravoor Bridge across the Phalguni on Airport Road in Mangaluru, after restoring one of the slabs that had sunk. The test was successful, and after the DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendrs received the final test report from PWD, the Bridge was opened for traffic around 4 pm today ( 30 July).

Finally the connectivity to the international airport here got restored on Friday afternoon as engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) successfully conducted load tests on the restored sunken slab of the Maravoor Bridge across the Phalguni. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had said that a formal notification allowing vehicular movement will be issued on Friday after he gets reports from the PWD. And the good news was that the report was positive. Meanwhile, PWD Executive Engineer S. Yashvanth Kumar said that a load test was conducted with trucks carrying loads up to 70 tonnes and the result was positive.

BEFORE THE BRIDGE OPENED….

Restoration Work in Final Stages Maravoor Bridge to OPEN Soon for Light Vehicles



PWD Engineers did the road test with trucks carrying loads up to 70 tonnes & the result was positive

No disturbances were found in the structure during the test. All categories of vehicles will be allowed to pass through the bridge by 4 p.m. on Friday, and once the new parallel bridge, which is now under construction, opens for traffic, the PWD will strengthen and rehabilitate all the remaining pillars of the old bridge so as to retain it for service, had said Kumar on Thursday. Superintending Engineer, PWD, Mangaluru Circle, Ganesh S., AEE, PWD, K.T. Chandrashekaraiah and proprietor, Mugrody Construction, Mangaluru, Sudhakar D Shetty were also present during the load test.

It should be noted that one of the slabs on the bridge towards the airport sank by about 2.5 ft on June 15 forcing the authorities to immediately suspend vehicular movement. It was found that one of the supporting pillars sunk into its foundation resulting in the displacement of the slab. Vehicles were then diverted on alternative routes. The Public Works Department, with expert advice from R.K. Jaigopal, who is Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, executed the challenging work of restoring the sunken slab to its original position. The foundation was initially stabilised with boulders, sand dredging and sand blasting with nearly a 100 men working day and night to restore the slab.

AFTER BRIDGE OPENED…

Thereafter, the slab was lifted using sophisticated jacks. Pedestal caps were installed and bearings were placed carefully on them to support the slab. The load testing was carried out using state-of-the-art instruments for the FIRST time in Southern India, as per a PWD Engineer. The Team in its report, submitted to DC recommended on allowing IRC loads up to 70R. The members present in the Tesam included Superintending Engineer-PWD-Mangaluru S Ganesh; Executive Engineer-PWD Mluru Division Yashwanth Kumar S; AEE-PWD No 1 Sub Division, Mangaluru Chandrashekharaia; AE-PWD No 1 Sub Division Mangaluru Ratnakar and Owner of Mugrody Construction, Kavoor-Mangaluru Sudhakar D Shetty.

As per Hoarding, Bridge Damage Blamed on the Rains! Or Was it due to Sand Mining & other Issues??

At around 4 pm on Friday, MLA Umanath Kotian, joined by the concerned engineers who were behind the successful completion of the restoration of the damaged Maravoor Bridge, officially OPENED the Bridge for traffic and commuters. Ranjan, a daily commuter between Bajpe and Mangaluru City employed at an IT firm speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Finally I am relieved from the stress and hectic time I had traveling between my home and my work place. I had to keep my motorbike at the entrance of the bridge from Bajpe side, then walk across the bridge, then hire an auto-rickshaw and travel until Kavoor junction, and then catch a bus to the City. I am very positive that the work was sped up in order to facilitate the politicians and those going to the airport, if not teh work would have been delayed. Anyways, glad that the bridge is open, and I am sure people are happy now.

