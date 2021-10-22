Spread the love



















It’s Once Again Eviction Time for MCC! Street Vendors Encroaching Parking Spaces/Footpaths Evicted

Mangaluru: Recently after Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) as part of its Smart Projects and MCC had constructed new footpaths, the citizens saw illegal parking of vehicles and encroachment along footpaths by shopkeepers and street vendors that have choked the City, thereby causing huge inconveniences to the public. Many citizens are questioning that what is the use of spending in lakhs/crores on these senseless Wide Footpaths, when most of it is used for parking by four-wheelers and two-wheelers owners, street vendors, stray dogs for sleeping, homeless/beggars etc.

They alleged that roadside vendors and shopkeepers have occupied footpaths thereby leaving no space for pedestrians who are forced to walk on the streets. On one side shopkeepers and street vendors have occupied the footpaths and on the other hand people park their vehicles illegally on the roadside. The height is that first street vendors used to occupy the footpaths to display their goods, now people have been parking two-wheelers on these footpaths, Few of the apartment residents nearby have many times apprised the MCC and other concerned authorities but they have failed to act on the ground.

Few days when Team Mangalorean had published an article of street vendors encroaching footpaths and parking areas and contacted MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar and other concerned persons in MSCL and MCC they said that they would look into it and action will be taken against the street vendors occupying the footpaths and people parking their vehicles illegally.- and its nice to note that they have taken action. If you look around the City, a vast portion of the footpaths are occupied by street vendors and petty shops. Especially the stretch of the road across from Pabaas Ice Cream Parlour on M G Road, near KSRTC Bus Stand-Bejai, KPT Rd, Mary Hill like a Road Shopping Center! After the smart city of Mangaluru was proposed and funds started flowing in, the pavements were laid with blocks, spruced up and beautified to convert them into open air malls! Everywhere you can notice roadside vendors blocking the footpath, parking on the road and their customers parking on the carriageway to slow down the traffic.

Like Prof Narendra Nayak, a citizen of Mangaluru residing near Hat Hill, Mangaluru had once said -“We do not know what the corporation authorities are doing about this because the Mangaluru City Corporation Office is 200 meters down the road! The Mayor Premanand Shetty and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar must be passing through the same area every day. As for the police who are supposed to regulate these and endure the smooth flow of traffic, they turn a blind eye. As we can see the occupant/s are probably bargaining about the price of the vegetables or perhaps the ‘rental’ for the spot! Since I reside close by I know the history of this roadside mall. It started with one vendor and expanded to more such. After vegetables it was the turn of fruits, as the rains started umbrellas, swings, plastic goods followed by fancy items all moved in and now the stretch of the road has become a shopping center”

“While it is understood that the vendors are from the socially and economically backward sections, can the footpath and an important road be blocked by them? Why not arrangements be made for them on the opposite side of the road where there is an open area? It is for the citizen to question the authorities as to what action is being taken. On one hand we are proclaiming about global warming and cutting down on carbon emissions while the foot paths are being blocked by such malls!” said Prof Nayak.

In today’s eviction drive the MCC officials gave a strict warning to the street vendors not to encroach the footpath in future, and if they want to do their roadside business they should use pushcarts, and not set up make-shift shops-for which they all agreed. After the place was cleared the officials left, and the area looks clean and tidy, and lots of space now available for parking of vehicles and pedestrian walking. Thanks to MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar for his direction, and to A C Binoy- MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), MCC Revenue Officers Vijay Kumar, and MCC Revenue Inspectors-Raju Suvarna, Rakesh, Deepak, Dinesh Kumar, ARI – Jennu Kalle, and Bill Collector- Vasudeva Shetty for their eviction process. A job well-done! The eviction drive started from Lalbagh Rd, Lady Hill, Bejai Rd, KPT, Mary Hill, among other places.

