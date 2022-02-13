It’s pre-planned murder: Kin of 5 killed in B’desh road accident



Dhaka: The kin of five men killed in a road accident in Bangladesh after a pick-up van hit them has expressed apprehensions that the incident was planned, and termed it as “pre-meditated murder”.

Munni Sushil survived the road accident on February 8 in Chittagong’s Chakaria upazila in which 5 of her brothers were killed, while two brothers were injured.

Stating that the accident looked like a pre-planned one, Munni said: “On January 29, about 50 miscreants attacked our house. They threatened to kill my father. The next day, on January 30, my father died of a heart attack. For the last 10 years, my father had been organising Durga Puja here.”

One of her brothers, Deepak Sushil, had brought bricks and gravel to build a temple in Hasinapara village in January.

“Since then, my father was receiving threats,” Munni told IANS.

“If my brothers were not the actual target, why did the vehicle crush them when they were away from the road, instead of killing the two of us who were standing on the road,” she asked.

One of her injured brothers — Raktim Sushil — is in comma at the Chittagong General Hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

Raktim’s brother Plabon, who was also injured in the accident, later filed a complaint with the Chakaria police station.

His grieving mother Manu Bala Shil said: “Whom will I go to with my grandchildren from my five sons? My children never harmed anyone. Why were my five children killed in this way?”

“We could not recognise the attackers,” Mrinalini, a family member, said.

The family has been living in Hasinapara village in Malumghat area since 2010. Around 30-35 Hindu families live in the village.

An official said the investigating officer will probe the allegations of previous enmity, levelled by the victims’ family.

Meanwhile, doctors said Raktim has been put on ventilator support.

“A medical board is supervising Raktim’s treatment,” said Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, superintendent of Chittagong General Hospital.

“He has a hemorrhage and he is still unconscious,” he added.

Ajay Das, consultant of orthopedics, said Raktim suffered multiple fractures in his body from head to leg.

“We have lost everything. My five brother-in-laws were killed in this tragedy. My husband is fighting for his life. I pray to the Almighty that he returns my husband…,” Raktim’s wife said.