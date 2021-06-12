Spread the love



















It’s Raining Cats & Dogs Outside! Going to be a Wet Weekend as Per Weatherman

Mangaluru : The weatherman this time is right! As per the meteorological department, it predicted atmospheric pressure to drop over the Bay of Bengal on June 11, and as a result heavy rainfall with blowing wind, thunder and lightning is seen on Saturday, 12 June evening. The skies are dark and cloudy, and more rains are expected tonight, which will continue for the next couple of days. So if you are heading out tomorrow (Sunday) , think twice, because it’s going to be a treacherous day with heavy rains and gusty winds. Low lying areas in the City and DK have been flooded already, and residents are facing a tough time with rain water entering their homes, especially in Kavoor, Kodialguthu, Yekkur and other parts of the City.

The coastal belt of Karnataka experienced widespread rainfall on Thursday and Friday, including a few interior districts that also reported rains. Many of the coastal villages and towns received an average of 4 cm of rain whereas few places in Uttara Kannada got 8 cm of rainfall, as per the meteorological department, which also predicts widespread rainfall in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts from 12 June 12 till 14 June. Yellow alert has been sounded from June 12 to 14 since the coastal region is expected to get torrential rains, mixed with gusty winds, thunder and lightning.

Sources reveal that a few districts in the North and South interior Karnataka have been predicted to get heavy rainfall on 13 June and 14 June. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts apart from Kodagu. Orange alert has been issued for these areas from June 12 to 14 June. Meanwhile, the Garden City Bengaluru for the next couple of days will also soak in heavy rains, as per the meteorological department, which also stated that the monsoon rainfall average this year will be 101 per cent of the normal rains. This is good news for farmers and agriculturalists, since their cultivation will get a boost. The IMD also reports that Kerala is also very likely to experience heavy rainfall during June 12-15, while Konkan areas will get heavy falls on June 12-15.

Accordingly, The Weather Channel’s met team has forecasted rain totals in excess of 80-100 mm per day across the Konkan and Malabar coasts during this period. The advisory urges residents to ‘be prepared’ for rough weather. Within Karnataka, an orange alert is placed over the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday, while a red warning (‘take action’ to keep safe from rough weather) will be issued on Monday. As for Kerala, the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will be placed under an orange alert on Monday.

Meanwhile, since the slightly delayed onset of the southwest monsoon season over Kerala on June 3, and across Karnataka by June 6, wet weather has persisted over the two states. Between June 1 and 10, Kerala has recorded precipitation worth 107.6 mm, while Karnataka has registered 65.4 mm rainfall. So for the next few days let’s get our rain gear out of the closet since it’s going to be wet days ahead on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

