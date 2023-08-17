It’s Raining Drugs/Ganja in Kudla! 243 NDPS Cases & 299 Drug Consumers Booked since Jan 2023

Mangaluru: Even though the State Home Minister Parameshwar during his recent visit to Mangaluru and interaction with Top Police Officials, including Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain had directed them to completely eradicate the drug menace in DK/Mangaluru by 125 August 2023, however, there has been no end to drug trafficking and drug/ganja consumption in the City, as the police have been arresting the culprits behind this trade every single day- and the police/CCB sleuths under the leadership of police commissioner have been doing a great job in apprehending these drug dealers and consumers.

The Mangaluru City Police have increased their efforts towards making Mangaluru Drug-Free, however, since January 2023, the police booked 299 people for consumption of narcotic substances, and 243 cases under the NDPS Act. Apart from the home minister, moving forward with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to take stringent action against those continuing with drug peddling in Dakshina Kannada, the city police have proposed that the government invoke provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and put two habitual drug peddlers under preventive detention. The city police have identified more drug peddlers against whom the PIT NDPS Act will be invoked. Giving an update on the ongoing “Drug-free Mangaluru” campaign, initiated by the city police on June 15,

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain speaking to the media said that it is the first time that the city police are invoking provisions of PIT NDPS against the drug peddlers. “We have already proposed preventive detention of two persons. These two persons are presently in judicial custody,” he said and added: “We have identified more persons against whom PIT NDPS will be invoked.” Similar to the Goonda Act (Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, (Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum grabbers and video or audio pirates) Act, 1985), offenders can be placed under preventive detention for one year.

Unlike the Goonda Act, where the preventive detention order is passed by the Police Commissioner, the preventive detention orders under PIT NDPS are passed by the Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order). These orders are reviewed by an advisory committee comprising High Court judges, he said. Jain said so far this year 299 persons have been booked in connection with 243 cases registered for consumption of narcotic drugs, which is an offence under Section 27 (B) of the NDPS Act. Of the 299 persons, 188 persons were booked since June 15. These accused persons and those booked for drug consumption in the past, in all about 800 people, have been counselled at the police stations since July 15.

Nearly 40% of 188 persons were those staying in 360 paying guest accommodations and private hostels, which were searched during the period. So far this year, 106 drug peddlers have been arrested in connection with 52 cases, and Rs1.01 crore of narcotic drugs have been seized. Of the 52 cases, 38 were booked in the last two months and 72 drug peddlers were arrested. The drugs that were seized, included 1 kg of MDMA synthetic drug, 200 kg of cannabis, 108 kg of cannabis-laced chocolates, and 750 grams of charas. To screen people consuming MDMA and other drugs, the city police are subjecting suspects to a pricey multi-drug screening test, which costs Rs 500 per test.

The Police Commissioner also said “I have written to 22 health care institutions in the city to do the tests at free of cost for the police. The city police propose to subject 1,000 suspects per month to multi-drug tests On drug awareness, and the city police have so far reached out to 98,043 students and 9,533 teachers from 228 educational institutions. The city police have planned to reach out to a total of 1.5 lakh students and 15,485 teachers from 288 educational institutions in the city. We are getting good information from students and teachers, The city police have carried out four surprise checks of 1,043 petty shops operating within 100 metres of educational institutions and fined owners of 215 shops that were found selling cigarettes, which is among gateways to drug consumption”.

