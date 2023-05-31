It’s Raining GANJA in Kudla! 10.12 Kg Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized-Two Arrested



Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after CCB police arrested Moideen Kabeer of Kasargod and seized 24 Kg Ganja, along with two mobile phones, cash and a Mahindra KUV 100 SUV, all worth around Rs 13 Lakhs near Mudipu Cross in the outskirts of Mangaluru, the Kavoor police in the City arrested two persons for attempting to sell a large quantity of Ganja near Adyapady Dam across Phalguni river in Mudushedde on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

The arrested persons are Sahil, aged 19 from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and P Mansoor aged 21, from Someshwar in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police on a tip-off conducted the raid and seized 10-12 kg of Ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of DCP’s Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar , along with ACP Manoj Kumar, Kavoor police SI Gururaj, PSI Raghu Naik among others.

