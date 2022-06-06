It’s Raining Gold at MIA! Rs 2.19 Crore Worth Gold Seized from 5 May-5 June 2022  

It’s Raining Gold at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA)! Rs 2.19 Crore Worth Gold Seized from 5 May-5 June 2022

Mangaluru: In spite of frequent arrests made by Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport of passengers coming into the airport from Gulf countries, especially Dubai, still the smuggling of gold has not stopped, and keeps increasing day by day. Sources reveal that between 5 May till 5 June 2022, gold worth of Rs 2.19 crore was confiscated by MIA customs officials.

Recently, on 4 June , 24 carat gold weighing 624 gms was seized worth Rs 32,72,880 from a male passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived at MIA from Dubai by Air India Express No IX384. The gold was concealed in powder form inside a brown carton box carried as checked-in luggage.



Between 5 May and 5 June 2022, six persons have been arrested, and 3.688 kg of 24 carat pure gold was seized. Either the gold is smuggled in powder or gum form concealed inside various kinds of goods/foods. It is also learnt that between January to April 2021, gold worth Rs 10 crore weighing 21 kgs was seized by MIA Customs officials.

With the increase of gold smuggling day by day, MIA customs officials have been alert and thorough checks on passengers are done. Two teams of customs officers consisting of 20 people are at the helm doing security checks on passengers and also their luggage.