Spread the love



















It’s Raining Gold at MIA! Three Passengers Caught & Gold Worth Rs 36 Lakhs Seized

It’s Raining Gold at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) ! Three Passengers Caught & Gold Worth Rs 36 Lakhs Seized, on two separate incidents.

Mangaluru: The customs officials, who came across passengers smuggling gold into the country at the international airport here, detained two passengers. The two had arrived by a flight from Sharjah. During verification, they were found to be carrying gold and cosmetics illegally. As much as 120.38 grams of 24 carats gold worth Rs 5.84 lakh which was found being transported under the feet, was seized. Cosmetics worth Rs 1.71 lakh found in the possession of the detained passengers were also confiscated.

In another episode of Indian Customs interception, Mangalore Air Customs nabbed and arrested one smuggler named Mohammed Harshad of Bengre Kasaba, for carrying gold by way of concealment in body. The said passenger was identified by way of profiling and further questioning. Gold in powder form mixed with gum, of 664 grams valued at Rs. 31,73,920/- was seized.

The Customs team was led by Praveen Kandi IRS, Deputy Commissioner and active roles played by officers Naresh Kumar BM, Superintendent and Bikram Chakraborty, Superintendent and others.