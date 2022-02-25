It’s Time for a Change Soon! Mangaluru City to Get a New Mayor on 2 March

Mangaluru: In less than six days the present mayor Premanand Shetty of Mangaluru City Corporation has to hand over his post to the incoming Mayor, as the Mayoral election is scheduled for 2 March 2022, and the BJP, which is leading the Mangaluru City Corporation Council, is in the process of finalising candidates for the offices of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. It is learnt that Candidates will be finalised on March 1 and their names announced the next day. Meanwhile, Congress will also finalize their candidates from their party, which had won only 14 seats last year.

The office of Mayor is reserved for a general category candidate, while the Deputy Mayor’s office has been set aside for a woman candidate from Backward Class A. In the 60-member House, the BJP has 44 seats, the Congress 14 and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has won two seats. President of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri speaking to the media said that the party’s candidates will be finalised on March 1 and their names will be announced on March 2.

The party has asked the Mangaluru City South and Mangaluru City North units to submit their views on the selection of candidates by February 28. Sudarshan said that if the candidate for the office of Mayor is from Mangaluru City South, then the candidate for the Deputy Mayor’s office will be from Mangaluru City North and vice-versa.

Sources said that the party is likely to field a senior councillor for the office of Mayor as the selection is crucial in view of the elections to the Assembly in 2023. Of the 60 wards, 38 wards constitute Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency and the remaining 22 wards are part of Mangaluru City North constituency. The party wants to boost its image while preparing for the next Assembly elections. Hence, the role of the next Mayor in ensuring smooth administration matters, according to the sources.

They said that Sudhir Shetty Kannur, a three-time councillor, who now represents Kodialbail ward, and Jayanand Anchan, a two-time councillor representing Kadri (Padua) ward, are the front runners for the office of the Mayor from the BJP. Shakila Kava from Kadri (North), Sumithra Kariya from Baikampady ward and Hemalatha Raghu Salian from Thiruvail ward are the other senior BJP councillors who have been elected to the council for the second time.

The polling will take place from 1 PM on March 2 in the MCC Mangala auditorium. As per a circular sent by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar stated that no videography and photography will be allowed during the election process. The election process will be chaired by Mysuru Division’s Regional Commissioner. Apart from Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the elections will also be held for electing Chairmen to four Standing Committees of the corporation.