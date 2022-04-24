IWL: Indian Arrows ready to face experienced Sethu FC

Bhubaneswar: Indian Arrows will try to reclaim their winning momentum when they take on unbeaten Sethu FC on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Ahead of the big clash, Indian Arrows head coach Suren Chettri highly regarded their opponents highly. “Sethu is one of the good teams in this competition. They have well-experienced players in the team and they’re playing good attacking football. Though we are a young side, we are ready to face them.”

He believes, “Though we got a lot of chances in the second game against Sports Odisha, we weren’t able to capitalise on those chances. Due to this, we shared the points. We will be looking to bury those chances this time.”

Suren wants his team to be better in the attacking third. He quipped, “As a development team I want to see players do better in the attacking third as in the last match we haven’t done that well in this area.”

Crispin Chettri, the Sethu FC gaffer, seemed quite confident and ‘focused’ ahead of the faceoff. He said, “We are focused and we know what we have to do to get our job done.”

He further said, “They are young and promising side with zeal, they will hustle and fight for every inch. So playing against such a team is always difficult. It’s important to keep our composure and do what we do best.”

Asked about areas his team needs to improve Crispin said, “With every match, we are growing as a team. We will be working on transitions and converting our chances.”