IYC takes out candle march against rape-murder of minor girl in Delhi



New Delhi: Hours after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi met the family members of a 9-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered before being forcibly cremated without the familys consent in Delhis Nangal area recently, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday carried out a candle march demanding justice for the minor girl.

IYC activists led by its national President Srinivas B.V. organised the candle march against the cruelty meted out to the minor Dalit girl and the increasing crime rate in the country.

Stating that crime against ‘daughters’ of the land is increasing in the country, Srinivas said: “If we look at the figures, the number of Dalit daughters is more. The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country.”

He also said that injustice is increasing under BJP’s rule, and the voice of the poor and Dalits is being crushed everywhere.

“It is time we all become the voice of the poor, downtrodden, and stand together in their fight against injustice,” he said.

“We want speedy justice for the family of the deceased girl. The investigation should be fast-tracked and the culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest,” Srinivas said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had met the family members of the minor girl and demanded justice for them.

The Congress has upped up the ante on the issue, accusing the Delhi police and the AAP government of apathy.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested four persons on charges of raping and killing the nine-year-old girl and then cremating the body at a village crematorium near Delhi Cantonment on Sunday evening.

The four accused persons, including a priest, allegedly cremated the body of the girl without her parents’ consent or informing the police.

The matter surfaced after the victim’s family staged a protest along with the local people on Sunday night.

The police said the accused persons told the victim’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death.

They even told the girl’s family members that if the matter reaches the police, the body will be sent for autopsy, and the doctors will take out her vital organs and sell them.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep, said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

