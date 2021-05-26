Spread the love



















J.Lo ‘impressed’ as Ben Affleck makes ‘huge effort’ to rekindle romance?



Los Angeles: Pop star Jennifer Lopez is said to be “impressed” with the way Actor Ben Affleck has “stepped up his game” ever since they reportedly started dating again. This, even as Affleck was recently seen wearing a chain-link watch that Hollywood watchers insist is the same one that he used to wear when he was dating J.Lo 17 years ago.

News of the two reuniting had started doing the rounds shortly after J.Lo split with her partner, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a while back, and was spotted with ex-lover Affleck in Montana, 17 years after she and the actor had broken up.

Now, according to dailymail.co.uk, sources close to Lopez say she loves the way Affleck is “making a huge effort”, giving priority to their relationship above everything. Sources added J.Lo “loves this version of him”.

J.Lo, 51, and Affleck, 48, were recently seen gymming together, the website said, even as sources claimed that Affleck was recently seen wearing a watch he used to wear back in the day in 2004, when he dated J.Lo.

“They were always in contact over the years and he never missed a chance to praise her publicly,” the website quoted The Sun as reporting.

