Jack of All Fruits! Halasu Mela in City at Balam Bhat Hall, near Sharavu Temple

Jack of All Fruits! Halasu Mela (Jackfruit Mela) in City at Balam Bhat Hall, near Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple -Mangala Early’ Jackfruit sapling released at the Mela

Mangaluru: Jackfruit mela is back here after a gap of two years due to pandemic. Organised by Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga and Pranava Souharda Sahakari Ltd. in the city, an arecanut-based health booster wias released at the mela. An early yielding variety of jackfruit, that derives its name from the coastal city, was released at the Halasu Mela inaugurated on Saturday, 28 May 2022 at Balam Bhat Hall, near Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple by Chief Guest ACP Central P A Hegde. The ‘Mangala Early’ jackfruit sapling was released for the market after three years of relentless study and experimentation at Chiguru Nursery, Ashoknagar, under the guidance of horticulture experts Gururaj Balthillaya and Gabriel Veigas.

Chiguru Nursery owner Sarvesh Rao speaking to Team Mangalorean said that normally the jackfruit season in coastal Karnataka is from April to July. “The taste and yield are affected due to the monsoon. ‘Mangala Early Is a local variety that begins to yield in September, and the fruits are available from December to February. The first crop provides about 40-50 fruits, and the next harvest, that is generally in April-May, gives about 10 fruits,” he said.

This variety is known for its mouth-watering taste, smell and colour, and is making its entry for the first time in the market. The raw fruit too is good for cooking, said Rao, who came across this variety in the region, explored the source, and succeeded in grafting the saplings. The ‘Mangala Early’ tree grows to medium size, bearing fruits in three to four years. It is ideal for small house plots and commercial growing too, Rao said.

He said that nearly 5,000 saplings are ready, and will be available at the Halasu Mela, a confluence of jackfruit and jackfruit products organised at Sri Balam Bhat Hall near Sharavu temple, on Saturday and Sunday. The fifth annual event is being organised by Organic Farming Consumer Forum, Mangaluru, in association with Pranava Souharda Sahakari Ltd. The event aims to promote jackfruit and related products. It is a unique opportunity for relishing a variety of jackfruit.

At the mela there were jackfruits of different varieties, their by-products and saplings for sale. Jackfruit-based food items were also cooked on the spot and served. It was an opportunity for relishing a variety of jackfruits in all its size, shape, colour, texture, aroma, colors and taste. The mela was also a forum to know more about the variety of saplings and a platform to share the experience, knowledge and technical know-how of jackfruit farming from experts.

The two days’ proceedings will facilitate growers to pick up the right variety of saplings and be assured of the type of fruits one can get on the tree that are suited for local terrain and weather. The Mela also featured other home-grown vegetables, home-made snacks and varieties of Pickle. Even food lovers had a chance to savour some freshly prepared food items made out of Jack Fruit like JackFruit Seed Payasam, JackFruit Fritters, JackFruit Dosa and many more.

‘Santhani,’ (dried, salted jackfruit seed), ‘Uppad Pacchir,’ (Jack fruit pieces preserved in salt), preserved wild jackfruit, fig fruit and other traditional items were in great demand at one booth. “These products are difficult to get for people in cities. We had a good demand for these traditional items. In particular, those who are settled in Mumbai and other distant places demand these items, and I have already sold a lot of these items within an hour this morning” said Prabhu, the stall owner. There was also JackFruit Papad, Halwa, Mambalam, Chips, Jack fruit seed, jack fruit pieces and beratti (used for Payasam). The item most in demand was Jack fruit Halwa.

‘Rudraskhi halasu’ was also a major attraction along with local ‘barika’ and ‘tuluva’ varieties. Value-added products of jackfruit like ‘garige’, ‘jelli’, chips, ‘payasam’, ‘santani’, ‘sukkeli’, jackfruit in brine were also sold at the Fest. Also featured were varieties of products made from jackfruit seed like ‘chutni pudi’, ‘Jaffi’ ‘halwa’, Payasam and soup. Various plant crafts demonstration was carried on by Ankoor Nursery {Ananth Javali} Rippan Pet and Gururaja Balthilaya Athrady, including sale also. Ganapathi Bhat and Marike Suhas sold home-made delicious JackFruit Ice Creams. Yummy- and I was lucky to have two scoops for free!

Yes, that yellowish golden hue, that perfect size fitting into your palm, and its smell, uffff! Just heaven. Why can’t they be available round the year? Or is it because it is available only during the season that makes it so special?! Whatever it is, I have realized that Jack Fruit is indeed the Jack of all Fruits, with so many items that could be prepared out of it.

And while I am drafting this article, simultaneously I am also enjoying the Jack Fruit Seed payasam, which is so yummy. This being the third Halasu Habba/JackFruit Festival organized by the above said Balaga, and if they plan to organize one more such Habba, I’ll surely not miss it. No doubt it was a perfect “Weekend JackFruit Saturday/ Sunday?”.