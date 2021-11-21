Jackal attacks farmers in Bihar’s Katihar, 38 injured

Patna: As many as 38 persons sustained injuries after a jackal attacked them in Barsoi block of Bihar’s Katihar district on Sunday.

Following the incident, the angry villagers caught the jackal and beat it to death.

Majority of the injured are farmers and labourers of Govindpur and Jamira villages in Barsoi block. The jackal attacked them when they were working in the field.

Injured persons including women and children have sustained injuries on face, chest and legs. As many as 8 of them are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in Sadar hospital.

According to a medical officer at Sadar hospital, out of the 38 injured, 8 of them are currently admitted in the hospital. The remaining 30 were given first aid and discharged.