Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi unveil their ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ characters



Mumbai: Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi have talked about their roles in the romantic comedy ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ and their experience of shooting for the movie.

It is an interesting love story between a stand-up comedian Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi) and the object of his affections, Netra Bannerjee (Sharmin Segal). The movie takes a turn when a ghost named Makhan Singh (Jackie Shroff) enters their love story and asks Srikant to honour a promise he had made to him as he was Makhan’s grandfather in the previous birth.

While talking about being part of the movie, Jackie said: “The purity of Makhan Singh’s soul attracted me to his character. And my experience portraying the same was the learning to be amid such fine actors. Both (Pratik and Sharmin) are disciplined and are a bundle of talent.”

He further opened up about his thoughts on love during his generation and when he looks at its changing dynamics now, he added: “Love doesn’t change. The way of expressing changes. We used to make hearts with paper cuttings, colour them and put whichever perfume we could afford on it, write letters. We looked deeper in our beloved’s eyes than our mobile phones. Now they express love through emoticons.”

Pratik, who is known for his role in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’ said that the most challenging part for him was to learn Marathi to play his character with perfection.

He revealed: “It was a lot of fun to work on ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’. It is fun because it is a love story of different generations. My characters’ name is Srikant who is a Maharashtrian, so I had to learn Marathi. I of course know Marathi, but I am not very fluent with it.”

On talking about working with the director, Hardik Gajjar, he mentioned: “I had a great time working with the director Hardik Gajjar too, this is my third film with him. I have worked with him on two films earlier, including one Gujarati film.

“We shot this film in two locations — Mumbai and Mathura. It was the first time I was visiting Mathura, so when we were shooting, it was winter there, so it was so cold, but it was a great experience.”

‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ will be released on September 23 on ZEE5.

