Jagan government has done nothing except corruption: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done nothing except corruption in four years.



Addressing a public meeting here, he launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for rampant corruption.

“In these four years, Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done nothing except scams, rackets and corruption,” he said

For a second consecutive day, a top BJP leader targeted Jagan Mohan Reddy government over corruption. BJP President J.P. Nadda had launched an attack on the state government while addressing a public meeting at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Saturday.

“Jagan government claims to be pro-poor but Andhra Pradesh stands at third place in the country in terms of farmer suicides. Jagan Mohan Reddyji, you should be ashamed of this,” said Amit Shah.

He also alleged that the funds given by the Modi government to Andhra Pradesh were swindled by the YSRCP.

Amit Shah claimed that from 2009 to 2014 when UPA was in power, Andhra Pradesh received only Rs 78,000 crore from the Centre in the form of tax devolution and grants-in-aid but after the Modi government came to power at the Centre, the state received Rs 2.30 lakh crore in 5 years.

“In 10 years the state may have received Rs 5 lakh crore. Where this money has gone. It was lost to the corruption of Jagan cadre,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to be his own scheme by giving it the name of YSR Rythu Bharosa.

“Modi ji is sending rice to the poor of Andhra Pradesh but Jagan Babu is putting his photo on the rice,” he remarked.

The Union Home Minister alleged that Visakhapatnam has become a hub of anti-social elements. He said the leaders of the ruling party were involved in land scam and sand mining scam.

Exuding confidence that Narenrda Modi will once again become the Prime Minister in 2024 by winning 300 Lok Sabha seats, Shah appealed to people of Andhra Pradesh to play their role by sending 20 MPs from the state.

He listed out the measures taken by the Modi government for development of Andhra Pradesh. He cited construction of a new airport for Visakhapatnam, two Vande Bharat trains, modernisation of Visakhapatnam railway station, increasing the length of national highways from 4,000 km to 9,000 km and setting up of central educational institutions.

Amit Shah claimed the Modi government came to power after 10 years of UPA rule “during which scams of Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place” but in 9 years, “no one could make even one allegation of corruption against the Modi government”.

He claimed that the Modi government ensured internal security and secured the country’s borders. He said when Pakistan backed terrorists carried out attacks in Uri and Pulwama, the Modi government responded within 10 days with surgical and air strikes.

Amit Shah said under the Modi government, India’s fame spread across the world and its image improved. “Wherever he goes people welcome him with slogans of Modi Modi. These slogans are in honour of the people of India,” he said.

He alleged that when Article 370 was being repealed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cautioned that there would be bloodbath in Kashmir. “Let alone bloodbath, no one even dared to pelt stones,” he remarked.

Shah also spoke about various measures taken by the Modi government to help the poor by providing them food, building houses, supplying cooking gas cylinders and building toilets.

