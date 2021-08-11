Spread the love



















Jagan seeks British investments in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought investments in the state when British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming called on him on Tuesday at his camp office.

“The British team expressed interest in investing in health, energy, electric vehicles, agricultural technology and climate change sectors,” said an official statement.

Fleming is leading a delegation to the southern state, which includes the head of British Trade and Investment, Varun Mali.

Based in Hyderabad, the Deputy High Commissioner oversees British interests in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

