Jagan, Vijayasai Reddy eyeing Ramanaidu Studio land: TDP



Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V. Vijayasai Reddy have set their sights on grabbing the land of Ramanaidu Studio located on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road.

“Regrettable and objectionable on the part of the CM and his henchmen to stoop to the level of threatening even a prestigious film industry family like that of late Ramanaidu,” he claimed.

He alleged that Vijayasai Reddy is acting like a shameless broker in this murky issue with an aim to grab 34.4 acres of land.

Murthy demanded the CM explain why the government led by him is “destroying” the chances of growth in the steel city.

The TDP leader highlighted that a lot of artists and workers find job opportunities in the cinema industry and reminded that erstwhile Nara Chandrababu Naidu government had allotted that land to the studio in 2002 to usher in development in Vizag.

“Subsequent YSR Government had also extended its support for the Ramanaidu family who eventually completed their studio in 2008. Many artists were able to find work because of this in Vizag. However, the Jagan Reddy regime had different plans,” he claimed.

The opposition leader continued his slew of allegations, claiming that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have grabbed Karthikavanam lands, handed over Baypark to Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law and threatened Daspalla owners.

“They had set their sights on the Waltair Club lands as well. The government lands in Vizag were being mortgaged. The Lulu Group was sent back and the lands allotted for it were being sold,” he alleged.

