Jahangirpuri riots: Wanted accused held, locals pelt stones on cops



New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with the Jahangirpuri communal violence, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sanwar Malik alias Akbar alias Kalia, had gone absconding soon after the riots and was subsequently declared as a proclaimed offender by a local court. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on his arrest.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen were injured.

With Sanwar Malik’s arrest, the police has till now arrested 35 people and apprehended three juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vichitraveer Singh said two head constables of Delhi Police were present in Jahangirpuri, Delhi to meet with a secret informer who informed that Sanwar Malik is present in C Block 500 Wali Gali, Jahangirpuri, Delhi and if he is not apprehended this time, he will flee to his native place in West Bengal. The police immediately swung into action and a team of four cops tried to apprehend the accused Sanwar Malik but he ran away from C Block to CD Block Jhuggi.

The cops further chased him down in CD block and yet again tried to nab him, but the locals present there resisted his arrest and pelted stones on the police personnel. “A head constable was injured in the stone pelting,” the DCP said.

However, despite being injured, the police personnel managed to nab the accused.

Accordingly, a separate case under relevant sections of law was registered against accused Sanwar Malik and public persons who resisted his arrest.

DCP Singh said on the day of “Hanuman Jayanti procession”, the accused Sanwar Malik along with other co-accused instigated the public and pelted stones, glass bottles upon the opposite party and police staff deployed on duty. After the riots, he absconded to avoid his arrest.

