Jaishankar’s class on foreign policy at Bengaluru park

Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday interacted with the youth at a park here on Sunday.

On a visit to poll-bound Karnataka, the minister along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya met the youth at Cubbon Park on Sunday.

Jaishankar fielded questions from youth on topics like India’s foreign policy, G20 summit and the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The External Affairs Minister lauded Bengaluru’s youth for understanding India’s standing in the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘game-changing’ foreign policy.

Tejasvi Surya shared pictures of Jaishankar’s meeting with young lads on Twitter.

“Bengaluru’s youth, started Sunday with a class on PM @narendramodi’s foreign policy at Cubbon Park. EAM Sri @DrSJaishankar was flooded with wide ranging questions on India’s foreign policy. Modi’s foreign policy is not distant & dry. It’s a hot topic even at public parks,” tweeted the MP.

Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan and important functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Bengaluru were also present.

“The enthusiasm among Bengaluru’s young to understand India’s standing in the world, our leadership role in G20 and PM Modi’s game-changing foreign policy is impressive,” tweeted Surya.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. He will be visiting Hubbali and Belagavi districts after Bengaluru.

The External Affairs Minister will attend a meeting of intellectuals at a college in Dharwad. He will also address a meeting in Belagavi.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are scheduled on May 10 while the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13

