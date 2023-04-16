JAMBUL aka Nerale- a favourite Fruit of Persons with Diabetes & High Sugar

Mangaluru: This is the time of the year, you will notice street vendors selling JAMBUL also known as Jamun, Java Plum, Black plum and Jambolan, and in Kannada ‘NERALE’, at almost busy junctions in the City. The prices range between Rs 400-Rs 350 a Kg, but for those who crave this fruit known for its medicinal value, people are ready to shell out money, no matter how pricey they are. An elderly man walks by our house yelling Jambul…jambul…jambul…with a basket filled with this fruit on his head and many of the seniors in our area come rushing out of their homes to buy this fruit. Guess why?- they all have high sugar or diabetes. And since it is known that Jambul is a good fruit that can be eaten by people having such symptoms, this man sells lots of jambuls every time he comes through our lane.

This fruit sells like hotcakes when it is available. The locally grown jambul is sweet and tasty compared to the one’s from out of state and one thing is that not just the fruit but the entire tree is beneficial to our health. Pick the largest size of the fruit. They are the best in quality and sweetest. Jambul is believed to be of special use in the treatment of diabetes. In the Unani and Ayurvedic systems, it is used to treat digestive disorders including diarrhoea. Extracts of the bark, seeds and leaves have been found to cause a marked prolonged decrease in blood sugar and glycosuria (sugar in urine).

Several studies provide evidence that Jambul has hypoglycemic effects with up to 30 per cent reduction in blood sugar reported in some studies. Seeds are rich in alkaloids which have hypoglycemic effects. Jambul, a very popular seasonal fruit being sold everywhere in India, has immense health benefits. It is understood with different names in different regions in India, the botanical name of Jamun is Eugenia jambolana or Syzygium cumini L (Myrtaceae family). It is usually planted as a roadside avenue tree. The tree bears fruit for 60 to 70 years and the fruits ripen between April and July.

Jambul is an oblong, ovoid, crimson black fruit. You might have consumed the fruit raw and its pulp would have left an unusual dark purple tinge on your tongue for several hours. It will also leave a grainy feeling on your tongue. The juice of ripe fruit is used for preparing sauces as well as beverages. You may preserve the fruit by drying it and adding salt and you may use it as a digestive powder. Please do not consume unripe jamun fruits.

Nutritive Properties:

The presence of oxalic acids, tannic acids, gallic acid and certain alkaloids makes one feel such an astringency taste. According to nutritionists, fruit is rich in carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins. It comprises glucose and fructose as principal sugars. The fruit is also rich in minerals such as manganese, zinc, iron, calcium, sodium and potassium.

Medical Properties:

Jambul is recommended for Kapha and Pitta doshas. The ripe Jamun fruit is well recognized as a liver stimulant, digestive, carminative and coolant. Their hypoglycemic (lowering blood sugar) property is well recognized in Ayurveda and Siddha systems of medicine in India.



Seeds and Diabetes:

The fresh seeds of Jambul fruit (avoid dried seeds) have more varied uses than any other part of the tree. The seeds reduce blood sugar levels and glycosuria in diabetic patients. The seed is also used in various alternative healing methods in Unani.



Healing of Other Ailments:

The fruit juice is used in diarrhoea and dysentery and its effectiveness is noted when the patient passes blood-mixed stool. The leaves provide the best remedy for ulcerative colitis. The leaves and bark are used for gingivitis and controlling blood pressure. The decoction of the Jambul bark is also used as a tonic. You may straight away use the ash of the Jamun leaves as your tooth powders and is a very effective remedy for spongy gums. Its regular use strengthens the teeth by checking bleeding and gum infections. The Jambul powder also controls the frequency of your urine.

Something You Must Also Know:

Overeating ripe Jambul can cause hyperacidity and retention of gas in the abdomen. (To counter these conditions half teaspoonful of the roasted jeera powder and a pinch of black salt should be taken with warm water). Eat Jamun after meals. Also buying jambul from roadsides may be risky as the fruit may be contaminated by lead and heavy metals from exhaust fumes. Always sprinkle rock salt before consuming Jambul. If you feel uneasy after eating Jamun, drink buttermilk to which some salt has been added or eat dried ginger or amla. Do not drink milk after eating Jambul.

Inputs from HealthStyle.Inc

