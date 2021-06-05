Spread the love



















Jammu-Srinagar highway accident toll rises to 5

Jammu: Five people were killed and one injured on Saturday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Police said a vehicle went out of the driver’s control around 9.30 a.m. in Digdole area.

“The vehicle dropped into the Bisleri Nallah in Digdole area. Six persons were on board when the accident took place.

“Five have died in this accident while one person is injured. Identification of three has been made while two bodies are yet to be identified.

“Relief and rescue operation was started by Ramban police, CRPF, army and the civil administration,” police said.

Like this: Like Loading...