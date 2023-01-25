Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for vehicular traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Mehar and Panthiyal, officials said on Tuesday.



Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Mehar and Panthiyal, officials said on Tuesday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar and Panthyal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Like this: Like Loading...