Jamui human sacrifice: 3 more arrested



Patna: Three more persons were arrested by Jamui police in connection with the human sacrifice case taking the total arrests to five including two women, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased, Saurabh Kumar (7) was killed by his uncle Toofani Yadav (35) on December 22. He was influenced by his younger brother Karu Yadav and a tantrik Janardhan Giri (50).

Jamui SP Pramod Kumar Mandal said that Toofani Yadav came in contact with Giri through Karu Yadav. On the day of sacrifice, the trio had performed a ritual at the hut of Toofani Yadav in Kohila village under Sono police station on December 22. They also consumed Tari before executing the sacrifice.

“Following the ritual, Toofani intercepted Saurabh in the middle of village road after later returning home after purchasing a packet of biscuit from a nearby shop. Toofani came in front of Saurabh and decapitated his head with one stroke using a sword,” Mandal said.

Mandal pointed out that Saurabh was son of Toofani Yadav’s elder brother Kewal Yadav. They lived separately in the village. Toofani Yadav’s first son died last year due to illness and his three months old daughter was also ill for the last few days. He was reportedly suggested by Karu Yadav and Janardhan Giri to give human sacrifice to save his daughter’s life.

After the murder, Toofani, Karu and Janardhan fled into nearby forest area adjoining to the village. None of the villagers dared to chase them as Toofani ran away waving a sword.

“We have managed to arrest Toofani’s mother Kunti Devi (60) and wife Sindhu Devi (31) who played the role of instigators, and were arrested within 24 hours. Toofani and Karu were arrested from the jungle on Saturday and Janardhan was arrested from Giridih district in Jharkhand by two separate teams,” the officer said.