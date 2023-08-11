Jana Gana Mana! City Gearing Up in Tri-Colour to Mark 77th Independence Day Celebrations



Mangaluru: Independence Day is just around the corner and India will soon celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August 15, 2023. Independence Day is a grand celebration time when India became an Independent nation from the British Raj at midnight on August 15, 1947, and on this day all Indians pay homage to great leaders, and freedom fighters who fought for India’s Independence and lost their lives. On Independence Day all the government buildings and offices are decorated with beautiful lights and India’s tri-colour flag flutters from a height which looks quite beautiful. To cater to all these needs, Kudla is already gearing up with Independence Day goodies like flags, buntings, pins, balloons, paper decorations etc being displayed at various stores in town.

On this day, the President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will address the entire nation early in the morning and soon after the speech, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the flag at the Red Fort in Old Delhi. The struggle started in 1857 – a fight for freedom the Indian National Congress in the 20th century under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi started the Independence movement and soon the colonial powers were transferred to India. The celebration started at 11 pm on August 14, 1947, and India gained its freedom at midnight. Independence Day is marked as the start of a new era where India took more than 200 years to acquire its right and liberty.

At midnight of 15 August 1947, India achieved independence from British rule and became a sovereign nation. The Indian tricolour (saffron, green and white) flag was unfurled by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, at the Red Fort of Delhi, marking the birth of the world’s biggest democracy. Today, the flag can be seen throughout India during Independence Day celebrations, from being hoisted up flagpoles in ceremonies to decorating the clothes, cars and homes of Indian people. Have you bought your flag? If not shop for one today-there are plenty of them in various designs at some of the shops in the City’s commercial area. Don’t buy any products that are made in China and also items made of plastic/flex.

Nehru Maidan is also getting ready with the pandal being set up, with the ground getting a face-lift, and also other arrangements being done. The police band is busy with the rehearsal for the big occasion, while the police personnel are seriously practising for the march past. Schools are also doing the march past rehearsals, and many other organizations are chalking out various cultural programmes for this big I-Day celebration. So on 15 August, rain or shine, let us celebrate freedom- Every Indian should celebrate freedom in their way such as by decorating their places of celebration, raising the national flag, marching past, watching their favourite movies, dancing, singing the national anthem, patriotic songs and many social activities organized at public places.

It is the perfect time when every Indian hears such classic patriotic songs which depict the perfect love, respect and patriotism towards the country. As we all know, in India any celebration is incomplete without a Bollywood song, so on this 77th Independence Day of India, shops have already displayed CDs of patriotic songs from Bollywood that will reignite the fire of patriotism! Buy one today, and relive the spirit of I-Day through music and song!

Let us look back to all the years after Independence-It is a matter of pride that India has grown as one of the most powerful nations in the last few decades. India which is the largest democracy in the world, and the efforts put in by millions of Indians have made our country stronger in all fields. Now, India is emerging as one of the top developing countries in the world, and days are not far to call India a developed country. Let’s all look forward to celebrating the 77th Independence Day with pride and dignity. Bharath Matha Ki Jai.

