Janardhan Poojary Rejoices over Congress Victory, Congratulates Party Leaders

Mangaluru: Former Union Minister B Janardhan Poojary congratulated the Congress Party for winning the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with an absolute majority in the state.

Janardhan Poojary said, “People of Karnataka wanted a change. The people of Karnataka liked the Bharat Jodo Yaatra by Rahul Gandhi and the 5 guarantees of Congress. During the election campaign, Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and State Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Karnataka. The hard work of KPCC President D K Sivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, B K Hariprasad, Promotion Committee Chairman M B Patil, and Manifesto Committee Chairman Dr G Parameshwar has paid off today and made the Congress party victorious in Karnataka”.

Janardhan Poojary congratulated the winning candidates and the party workers who worked relentlessly for the success of the Congress party.

