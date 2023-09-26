Janata darshan programme to be held in taluks: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Janata Darshan programme to listen to the grievances of the public will be held at the taluk-level in the coming days, said District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking after inaugurating the first janata darshan programme at Kudmul Ranga Rao town hall in Mangaluru, he said that holding janata darshana in taluks will help the people from rural areas to air their grievances. People from interior villages of Sullia and Belthangady will face inconvenience in arriving Mangaluru to air their grievances. If it is organized in taluks in rotation, then it will benefit the people.

He said “normally Chief Minister holds janata darshan to listen to the grievances of the people from across the district. For the first time District-in-Charge Ministers are addressing the grievances through janata darshana in all the districts in the state in a systematic manner.”

Such an initiative will help in people-friendly administration. The janata darshan is organised in a systematic manner wherein every application will be uploaded through integrated public grievances redressal system. Each applicant will receive a number to track the status of the applications submitted, said the Minister.

“If there are any legal hurdles in solving the issue, will be informed to the applicants. Several issues aired at the janata darshan will get solutions on the spot. The officials will also be alert and should not show apathetic attitude towards the grievances of the people,” he said.

The government wants to ensure good governance, and ensure that all the welfare programmes rolled out by the government reach the beneficiaries door step. “By holding janata darshan, we will get feedback from the people on the welfare scheme as well.”

The officials should also have clarity on the issues aired by the public. Such programmes will also help in gaining the trust of the people.

These were among the 366 petitions submitted to the government at the darshan. The government had opened 14 counters for over 60 departments in addition to the helpdesks at the venue. Heavy rush was seen the counter pertaining to the Revenue Department.

Counters were set up by various departments for the public to submit their grievances at the venue.

MLC Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, ZP CEO Dr Anand K, MCC Commissioner Anand C L, Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarawal, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and others were present.

