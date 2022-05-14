‘Janata Jala Dhare’ campaign: JD(S) displays show of strength in K’taka

Bengaluru: JD(S) displayed a show of strength through a “massive” convention to mark the ending of the ‘Janata Jala Dhare’ campaign on Friday in Nelamangala town, located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressing the crowd at the convention, said that he would rise like a phoenix in state politics. “If at all there is anyone who could work for the interests of the state, it is my father, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda,” he asserted.

He stated that during the coalition governments when he became the Chief Minister twice, he did not have the freedom to implement his vision and give succour to the people.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, the JD(S) will emerge victorious, he added.

He also announced that he would visit all constituencies of the state in three months.

The Janata Jala Dhare campaign was launched by the JD(S) on April 16 urging the state government to complete all pending irrigation projects in the state.