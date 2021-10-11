Spread the love



















Jane Noronha’s ‘Colours Of Life’ Exhibition Held in City

Mangaluru: Colours Of Life art exhibition by realistic artist Jane Noronha was held at Deepa Comforts recently. The art show was curated by artist Sapna Noronha. Jane exhibited twenty-five realistic artworks worked with charcoal, oil and acrylic colours. The exhibition was inaugurated by Hilda Rayappan of Prajna counselling centre and Nayana Fernandes, a benefactor. Jane was born in Punjab and later raised in Mangalore. From childhood, she plunged into the world of painting. She began to explore art four years back known to be a self-taught artist. From an early age, art has held a special place in Jane’s heart. She didn’t stop here, she is committed to constant and never-ending improvement and understands the power of being creative. With a relentless desire to advance her skills, Jane is currently attending the BGM School of Art to channelize the creative side of her passion.

Jane is known for her ability to recreate reality through an art form. Her focus is to take something and convey it as it is. While this might sound like it could be overly simplified, it isn’t. Jane shows just how detailed and bold reality can be, dazzling one’s senses.

Jane’s art is characterized by layers of depth and colour. Most admirable is her creative approach in using charcoal, oils, and acrylic. Her paintings evoke feelings of sensuality, love, unity, and hope. Her personal realistic style emanates joy and peace conveying feelings.

By Sapna Noronha

