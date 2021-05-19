Spread the love



















JAP demands Rudy’s arrest after ‘confession’ about keeping ambulances



Patna: A day after Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the BJP MP from Saran held a media conference in Delhi, the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) claimed that it (the presser) was his confession pertaining to ambulance theft. The Bihar government should register an FIR and arrest him.

Raju Danveer, the president of the JAP state youth wing said: “Rajiv Pratap Rudy admits that the ambulances were kept in the office in the absence of the drivers after JAP president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav raided Rudy’s Amnaur office in Saran district. Now, after 11 days, Rudy came out with another explanation that the ambulances did not have fitness certificates. Both the statements are contradictory. He is misleading the authorities and the people of Bihar,” Danveer said.

During the raid, Pappu Yadav pointed out that the ambulances were purchased through the MP Fund and only the district magistrate, civil surgeon and an official appointed by the district magistrate are authorized to keep the ambulances. Under what capacity has Rudy kept the ambulances in his own premises, he asked.

“Our leader Pappu Yadav raised the same question. The corona patients are struggling for ambulances. Many persons were seen taking the patients on carts, bicycles etc. The ambulance mafias are charging Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for a distance of 2 to 3 km. On the other hand Rajiv Pratap Rudy kept the ambulances in his office premises under covers,” Danveer said.

“Rudy also claimed that the Bihar government is not doing its job properly, hence he is doing it in the interest of the general public. Bihar has had a double engine government for the last 16 years,” he said.

“He admits that the ambulances did not have fitness certificates. Such an admission by him is a confession of his crime. Earlier he claimed that the ambulances were stationed there due to the absence of drivers. The Bihar government should book him under Sec 302 and the Epidemic Disease Act and arrest him,” he said.

