JAP raises questions over 30 ambulances parked at a plot in Bihar



Patna: At a time when ambulance operators are breaching the regulatory protocols in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Bihar, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the president of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), on Friday raised questions over 30 ambulances found at a plot in Amnaur block in Saran district of the state.

The ambulances were reportedly purchased under the MP fund in 2019 and were kept at the plot belonging to the relatives of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. The name of Rudy is also mentioned on every ambulance.

“We had learnt that ambulances were kept at a plot in Amnaur in Saran district. When we checked, we found 30 ambulances there. The place has several hoardings with the name of Rajiv Pratap Rudy on them. We removed the covers from the ambulances in the presence of security personnel,” Yadav said.

“We have learnt that over 100 ambulances were kept on the campus. But as they learnt about our plan of action, they shifted the majority of the ambulances from the premises. We managed to unearth 30 ambulances at the plot,” Yadav added.

“Keeping in view the growing demand for ambulances at a time when the operators are charging exorbitant rates for their use, why were these ambulances kept in one place? Why were they not put in use at this time of crisis? I want to know from the Bihar government whether local MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had informed the district administration about their availability.

“If yes, why did the district administration not use them? And if Rudy did not inform the local administration, it is a failure of the authorities. These questions need to be answered. I demand a high-level probe into the matter,” Yadav said.

“At this time of crisis, instead of providing free services, the state government has fixed the rates for ambulances. Now we see they are not even using the ambulances purchased using taxpayers’ money,” the JAP leader said.

Reacting to the allegations, Rudy said: “Pappu Yadav is doing low standard politics. He does not know how many ambulances are in operation in Saran district. There are 80 ambulances in the district and 56 of them are operational. The remaining ambulances are kept on the campus due to the unavailability of drivers in these Corona times. Pappu Yadav should do politics in Madhepura. People of Saran will not get influenced by him.”