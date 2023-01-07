Japan reports another record high of 463 Covid deaths in a day

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide in Japan reached a record high 463 for a single day, health officials said on Saturday.

Tokyo: The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide in Japan reached a record high 463 for a single day, health officials said on Saturday.

The country reported 238,654 new coronavirus cases, down 6,888 from Friday, reports Japan Today.

Tokyo reported 19,630 new cases, down 1,090 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalised with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, up two from Friday. Nationwide, the figure was 668, up nine.

Japan on Friday had reported 456 Covid-related deaths, as there was no stopping the coronavirus that has killed thousands in just a span of one month in the country.

There were concerns that the Covid infection and death numbers would only go up with the New Year festivities.

In December 2022, Japan registered a record 7,688 deaths due to Covid, surpassing the earlier monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the previous coronavirus wave.

According to Mainichi Japan, the death toll rose sharply since November with the onset of the eighth wave.

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year.

Over the four-month period from August 31 to December 27 this year, people in their 80s represented 40.8 per cent of the deaths.