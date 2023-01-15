Japan to increase employment of people with disabilities

Tokyo: Japan will raise its mandatory employment rate of people with disabilities to 2.7 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

This marked the largest increase since the current system was introduced, local media has reported.

The government plans to increase the rate in two stages, first to 2.5 per cent in April next year and then to 2.7 per cent by the end of fiscal 2026, according to the Mainichi Shimbun on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Prefectural education boards are required to increase the ratio to 2.9 per cent, while national and local governments, whose current employment rate of individuals with disabilities is higher than that of the private sector, will raise the percentage to 3 percent.

Companies with 43.5 or more employees are currently required under the Act to Facilitate the Employment of Persons with Disabilities to have an employment rate of at least 2.3 per cent for individuals with disabilities, amid efforts to give such people more work opportunities.

About 614,000 people with disabilities have been employed by businesses as of June 1, 2022, setting a record for 19 years in a row. Only 48.3 per cent of businesses overall, however, have met the legally required employment rate.