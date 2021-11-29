Japanese film ‘Ring Wandering’ get Golden Peacock at 52nd IFFI

Panaji: Director Masakazu Kaneko’s Japanese film “Ring Wandering” (“Ringu Wandaringu”) took the top honour on the concluding day of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, bagging the coveted Golden Peacock Award.

The Japanese film is about an aspiring manga artist, who, while searching for bones he believes will help him complete his piece of art, ends up unearthing war-time memories.

Calling the film a delightfully rewarding experience, the jury observed that though it was looking to revive war-time memories, it was not a war film and was centred instead on human relationships.

Czech-born UK director Vaclav Kadrnka’s “Saving One Who Is Dead” won the Silver Peacock for Best Director.

Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi, known outside Marathi cinema as Constable Katekar of “Sacred Games”, did India proud, winning the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male). He got it for his brilliant portrayal of Nishikant Kamat in the Marathi movie “Godavari”, which also fetched for its director Nikhil Mahajan a Special Jury Award.

Sharing the Special Jury Award with Nikhil Mahajan was Rodrigo de Oliveira for his Portuguese film “The First Fallen”.

The Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) went to Spanish actress Angela Molina for her role in “Charlotte”.

The Russian film ‘The DORM/Obschaga” by director Roman Vasyanov, received a Special Mention from the International Competition Jury, even as the Argentine-born Swiss director Mari Alessandrini’s “Zahorí” bagged the award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director.