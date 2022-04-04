Jappinamogaru on NH-66 to Morgan’s Gate Road will Remain CLOSED for 45 days for RUB Work

Jappinamogaru on NH-66 to Morgan’s Gate Road will Remain CLOSED for 45 days for Road Under Bridge RUB Work undertaken by Southern Railways across the railway track at Jeppu – Mahakalipadpu effective immediately

Mangaluru: It will be a nightmare filled with hardship and inconveniences for commuters who regularly take the road from Jappinamogaru on National Highway-66 to Morgan’s Gate to reach Mangaluru City for work or studies, since that stretch of the road will b closed effective immediately for Road Under Bridge work.

It is learnt that the road from Jappinamogaru on NH-66 to Morgan’s Gate in the city will remain closed for 45 days with immediate effect to facilitate development work. The road from Jappinamogaru to the city via Morgan’s Gate is being developed with the Southern Railways commencing the work of road under bridge (RUB) across the railway track at Jeppu – Mahakalipadpu. While the RUB is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 49.9 crore, roads will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 19.87 crore.

Hence, the road connecting the NH66 via Jeppu – Mahakalipadpu will be closed for traffic movement till 11 May 2022. Meanwhile Manfgaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has issued a circular banning movement of vehicles on the stretch. Accordingly, all vehicles on NH 66 – Mahakalipadpu – Mangaluru city stretch should ply on the national highway via Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell) to reach the city. Meanwhile, vehicles from the city to the national highway via Mahakalipadu will have to take a diversion via Kankanady – Mahaveer Circle – NH66 route.