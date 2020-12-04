Spread the love



















‘Jaquar Trainees’ Convocation’ Programme held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: St Aloysius has a collaboration venture with M/s Jaquar & Co Ltd. Under this initiative, students of Plumber trade are trained in fitment, repair and servicing of modern sanitary fittings. Jaquar trainees’ convocation programme was held on 4th Dec 2020 at St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru.

The programme commenced by a prayer song sung by Wilson, JTO. Romius D’souza, convenor of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. RoshanD’souza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the dignitaries.

Gurudatta J K ,Area service Incharge, Jaquar was the Chief Guest and the programme was presided over by Rev.Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ- Director of the Institution. The other dignitaries on the dais were Rajesh K Shetty, Area Controller, Jaquar; .Hemachandra, Authorized Service Provider, Jaquar; Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal; Romius D’Souza, Convenor of the programme. Raju , a student of Plumbing trade shared his experience about the training in this institution.

On this occasion,outgoing students of Plumbing trade were honoured by convocation stole and certificates.Tool kits from Jaquar were distributed by the Chief Guest. The felicitation ceremony was conducted by Ms.Vanditha Rego,JTO.

Addressing the gathering Chief Guest Gurudatta J K said, “Life’s most precious time is spent in schools and colleges. The precious time spent in schools and colleges has to be properly utilized by the guidelines given by the lecturers and teachers . Life begins when you graduate from the institute. There are lots of challenges in society. Communication and presentation is the basic need for success. Decide your goal and work on it for achieving it. You need to have determination , Knowledge and involvement in any work you do. Dr.AbdulKalam,former president said these words ‘Learning is the way of life.’ Hence during each step in our life, there is a lot to learn. He appreciated the management for being committed to the quality in training”.

In the presidential address, Rev Fr. Cyril D’mello SJ, Director of the institution said “ As you have gained knowledge about the trade and built your personality with good values and are ready to achieve your goal, now it is time to give something back to society. Be kind and have faith for the underprivileged. He said cultivate good qualities and Learn to “Give”, and the best “Give” in life is to Forgive”. He congratulated the outgoing students and wished them success in life.

Romius D’Souza,Convenor of the programme proposed vote of thanks. Noel Lobo, JTO compered the programme.