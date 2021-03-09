Spread the love



















Jarkiholi sex scandal: Former minister claims video as conspiracy against him

Bengaluru, (UNI): Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday claimed that the video tape in which he was pictured with an unidentified woman was fake and a huge conspiracy against him. While addressing a press conference, he said that the video is just a conspiracy against him that was hatched in Bengaluru.

Jarkiholi further hinted that he knows the person who is behind the conspiracy, but currently he’s not at liberty to say much.

He resigned as the water resources minister last week after news channels aired a video allegedly showing him getting intimate with an unidentified woman, which became a sensational scandal.

A police complaint was filed accusing him of sexually exploiting the woman. In a twist, however, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who had filed the complaint, later decided to withdraw it.

“I got to know about the CD four months ago. I was asked about it then and I said I had no idea. I didn’t act because it was not the truth,” he said. “I got a call from a well-wisher 26 hours before the tape went public. I was warned. Still, I was undeterred because I have not done anything wrong,” he said, adding that the scandal has hurt him greatly.

The unidentified woman seen in the video has been paid a huge sum, Ramesh claimed.

Jarkiholi thanked his wife, children, brothers, well-wishers, relatives, constituents and the people of Karnataka for “standing” by him. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and thanked JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. “It was Kumaraswamy and (his brother) HD Revanna who spoke with me first,” he said.

“I resigned on my own accord, not because someone asked me to. I didn’t want to cause embarrassment to my party,” he said. “I’m not interested in politics. My family is more important to me.