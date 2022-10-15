Jashn-e-Adab Foundation’s Cultural Kaarva’n-Virasat 2022



New Delhi: Cultural Kaarva’n-Virasat 2022 is being organised by Jasn-e-Adab Sahityotsava in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism as the nation unites to commemorate the historic 75th Independence Year.

The Cultural Kaarva’n-Virasat 2022 by Jashn-e-Adab captures the spirit of our heritage, which is preserved in Hindustani literature, art, and culture. The three-day extravaganza will take place on October 28, 29, and 30, 2022, starting at 3 p.m., at Sunder Nursery (Amphitheatre), located across from Humayun’s Tomb Park in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

A tribute to the Hindustani cultural heritage, which is filled with an astounding range of dynamic artistic genres, is Jashn-e-Cultural Adab’s Kaarva’n- Virasat 2022. The performances and presentations in this chapter of Jashn-e-Cultural Adab’s Kaarva’n – Virasat 2022 are more extensive than before.

The three-day gala spread of art, culture and literature will keep the audience engrossed with:

Conversational session with Saurabh Shukla (Actor),Piyush Mishra (Actor),Rajesh Tailang (Actor), Nirupama Kotru with Uzma Jafri.

Conversational session with Padma Shree Chandraprakash Dwivedi(Actor & Director), Padma Shree Ashok Chakradhar (Poet) and Dr. Sachidanand Joshi (IGNCA)

Kabir Gayan by Padma Shree Prahlad Singh Tipanya and group

Sitar performance by maestro Shujaat Khan

Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira featuring renowned poets namely Padma Shree Ashok Chakradhar, Madan Mohan Mishra �Danish’, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Azm Shakiri, Javed Mushiri, Rajneesh Garg (IAS), Vikas Sharma Raaz, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Quaiser Khalid (IPS) among others

Kathak performance by Vidha Lal and group

Play �Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nahi’ directed by Arind Gaur and written by Asghar Wajahat

Folk Singing by Kavita Seth

Qawwali by Nizami brothers

Ghazal singing by Ghulam Abbas Khan

Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Urdu Poet and Founder, Jashn-e-Adab Foundation sharing about Cultural Kaarva’n�Virasat 2022 said: “The Hindustani art, culture and literature is innately evergreen. In the current scenario when life is so stressful especially for the youth, Hindustani art is calming and therapeutic. We see a lot of youth making an effort to understand the enriching creations in Hindi and Urdu, using the power of the digital medium to reach authentic platforms and artists. Their interest is helping in making Hindustani art more mainstream. Great artists of our times are honouring us by being a part of Cultural Kaarva’n � Virasat 2022 which marks the monumental 75th Independence Year – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Flag bearers and stars of Hindustani fine arts namely Padma Shree Prof. Ashok Chakradhar (Poet), Padma Shree Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Director), Padma Shree Prahlad Singh Tipanya (Singer), Padma Shree Dr.Yash Gulati, Padma Shree Prof.Seyed E. Hasnain, Shree Shujaat Khan (Sitar Maestro), Saurabh Shukla (Actor), Piyush Mishra (Actor), Rajesh Tailang (Actor), Arvind Guar (Theatre Director), Vidha Lal (Kathak Dancer), Nirupama Kotru(Cinema enthusiast, writer and Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor Ministry of Coal), Madan Mohan Mishra �Danish’ (Poet), Khushbir Singh Shaad (Poet) and Quaiser Khalid (IPS) among others will be enlivening our stage. We are forever grateful to Ministry of Culture (GoI) and Tourism Ministry (GoI) for their support and guidance. The resounding applause and encouraging response from the audience motivates us to make Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n bigger and better every time. The kaarva’n (caravan) will be traveling to other cities in India in the coming few months to reach a wider audience.”

One of the largest venues for promoting Hindustani literature, art, and culture is Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, which strives to preserve and nurture the original forms and spirit.

Entry is free for Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n�Virasat for interested audience, no tickets required.

Like this: Like Loading...