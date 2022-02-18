Jason Nihal Correa to lead KCO, Abu Dhabi’s premier Konkani Organization for the year 2022-2023

Abu Dhabi: Jason Correa hailing from Milagres Kallianpur is elected as the President of Abu Dhabi’s Konkani Cultural Organization. The Election was held during the Annual General Body Meeting that took place at Nihal Hotel Abu Dhabi on the 16th of February 2022. Jason has been working in the UAE since 2007 and has been a member of the Organization from 2014. In the past he has worked in the roles of Assistant General Secretary and Media Coordinator in the previous committees. He was also a member of the KCO Silver Jubilee Committee for the year 2020-21.

Having completed his bachelor’s in Industrial and Production Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology and a diploma in Automobile Engineering from Dr. T.M.A. Pai Polytechnic Manipal, Jason has been successfully working as a TLM Supervisor at Schlumberger Middle East Abu Dhabi for the Well Construction – Drilling division.

Jason Correa prior to this engagement with KCO has been a Founder Member and President of the Milagreans Gulf Association Dubai (MGAD) and served twice as the President of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) in Milagres Kallianpur. With his young enthusiasm, strength and skill set in event management and strong organizational development abilities, he is the ideal member to take the lead as President.

Mrs. Anitha Asha D’Souza from Bajal Parish, Mangalore was elected as General Secretary. Anitha has been a UAE resident for the last 15 years and currently working in the shipping industry in a managerial position. From her younger days Anitha has been passionate about the cultural landscape of Mangalore and was an active member of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement and was a lead to promote the Konkani culture and language. After moving to UAE, Anitha continued her passion and has been active in various events such as the traditional GUMTA singing, Konkani choir group and other activities to promote the Konkani culture.

Mr. Noel Fernandes who has been residing in Abu Dhabi for more than three decades was elected as the Treasurer for the year 2022. Noel hails from Kirem parish in Mangalore and has completed his Master’s in Business Administration and is currently working as a General Manager with International Distribution Establishment. He is an ardent sports & cultural lover. Noel is also a member of the Indian Business & Professional Group and an active member of Toastmasters international, where he has held various offices in club & district levels.

Mr. Dolphy Vas the Election Officer conducted free and fair Elections through secret ballot and announced the names of the Elected members. The Elected members in consultation with the senior members then nominated rest of their Managing Committee members as follows:

Vice President: Mrs. Sandya Vas

Asst. General Secretary: Mrs. Leena D’souza.

Entertainment Secretary: Mr. Vivek Serrao.

Asst. Entertainment Secretary: Mr. Lancy D’souza.

Sports Secretary: Mr. Valerian Fernandes.

Media Coordinator: Mrs. Akshata Fernandes.

Auditor: Mrs. Amitha Costa

Scholarship and Medical Aid Disbursement Coordinator: Mr. Frankline D’Cunha.

KCO Trust Advisor: CA Valerian Dalmaida

Advisory Committee members: Mr. Leo Rodrigues, Mr. Dolphy Vaz and Mr. Bennett D’Mello.

KCO’s completion of 27 years has been only a stepping-stone to success and popularity even through the pandemic. Through the onset the organization has stayed true to its values and has continued its involvement in various social, cultural, and religious activities in Abu Dhabi. Even during the Pandemic KCO has continued supporting the society through its Scholarship and Medical Aid programs within UAE and India.

During the AGM, the Outgoing President Mr. Leo Rodrigues thankfully expressed his gratitude to all the office bearers and committee members for their tremendous support during his tenure as President, especially through the pandemic. In the two-year term as President Mr. Leo governed the organization and strengthened the core by staying focused on the organizations mission and values. Newly elected President Mr. Jason Nihal Correa expressed his gratitude for assuring faith and electing him as a President of KCO for the upcoming year 2022. He assured the organization that in his tenure he will take charge with the same values and determination to take KCO to greater avenues with the support of the veterans.

ABOUT K.C.O

Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) is well known in UAE, GCC and in India for its benevolent work in helping the needy and deserving students. KCO initiated several scholarships through Samanvaya of Mangaluru and also been helping scores of people suffering with critical illnesses. KCO has been recognizing and supporting many NGO’s back home who are working with distressed, downtrodden and the needy within UAE and also in and around Udupi – Dakshina Kannada districts.

White Doves, Snehasadan, Jeevadhaan, Samanvaya, Saanidhya- Ganesh Seva Trust, Shanti Kiran Technical and Sneha Charitable Trust are the few names of NGO’s though with KCO has provided Socio-medical help to the needy in the past. KCO has been continuously sponsoring community marriages of underprivileged for the last few years.

With the enormous support from Sponsors and benefactors KCO has managed to carry out their noble mission within UAE and India. It has also transformed itself as a mirror reflecting the culture, tradition and upholding the values of our great ancestors and has turned out to be a focal point for the Konkani community in Abu Dhabi. With the easing of Pandemic restrictions in UAE, the new Committee looks forward towards reviving the Socio-Cultural activities and continue serving the society in a better way this coming year.