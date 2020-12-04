Spread the love



















Javadekar seeks Delhi govt’s action on CPCB complaints



New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked the Delhi government to take swift action on the complaints forwarded to it by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Javadekar said that the CPCB has issued a notice to the Delhi government.

The waste that is being burnt in the open in the national capital is not disposed off properly. The norms related to construction work are not being followed. There is a problem of dust due to lack of road infrastructure at many places in Delhi, the CPCB has told the Delhi government.

“Now the Delhi government should take action on the notice. Burning of straw ranges from 60 to 62 days but rest of the days the menace of pollution has to be dealt by the NCR.”

Javadekar told the media that the pollution situation in Delhi is very alarming. Straw burning has stopped but the situation in the national capital is very critical.

The CPCB’s 50 teams monitor pollution across Delhi and NCR.