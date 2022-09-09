Jayanand Anchan Elected 23rd Mayor & Poornima the Deputy Mayor of MCC

Jayanand Anchan Elected 23rd Mayor & Poornima the Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) during the elections held on Friday, 9 September

Mangaluru: Senior corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Ward number 22, Jayanand Anchan, was elected as the 23rd Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday, 9 September 2022. The two-time corporator, Anchan, who represents Kadri Padavu ward, defeated Congress candidate M Shashidhar Hegde. Meanwhile, the corporator from the BJP representing the Central Market ward No 41, Ms Poornima was elected as the 23rd Deputy Mayor. She defeated Congress candidate Zeenath Shamsuddin. Seven members each to the four standing committees were elected unopposed.

The elections for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Members of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) were conducted by Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash, along with MCC Commissioner Akshy sridhar. . The BJP has a strength of 44 corporators in the MCC council. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, the SDPI has two members in the council. While Anchan and Poornima secured 46 votes each in the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, their opponents from the Congress bagged 14 votes each.

The government had reserved the post of mayor for the 23rd term for general category and the deputy mayor’s post for Backward Class A woman candidates. Seven members each for the Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee, Public Health and Education Standing Committee, Taxation, Finance & Appeal Standing Committee, and Accounts Standing Committee were elected unanimously during the election.

Of 65 voters, 62 including MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Y Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North and 60 corporators of the MCC were present. Two corporators from the SDPI remained neutral in the election. Corporators from Congress namely Sashidhar Hegde, Naveen D’souza and Vinayaraj applauded Anchan’s victory, and praised him for all the good work he has done as a Corporator. On the part of BJP, MLA’s Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty , and outgoing Mayor Premanand Shetty also praised Jayachand Anchan and wished him all success in his endeavours as the new Mayor of MCC.

