Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samiti, 23rd AGM held

Mumbai: The 23rd Annual General Meeting of Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samithi, the only NGO which is active for the development of the two districts of coastal Karnataka, was held on 18.9.2023 at Buntara Bhavan Annex Hall, Kurla East, Mumbai, in the presence of the founder of the Samiti, Tonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, which was presided over by the President L. V. Amin.

In the meeting, it was approved to form the committee in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district. Well-known personality D. R. Raju is unanimously appointed as the working president of the new district committee.

Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samiti President L. V. Amin, Founder Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, Dr. Dr. R. K. Shetty, Honorary General Secretary Mundkur Surendra Salian, Honorary Treasurer Tulsidas Amin were present on the dias.

Former President Dharmapal U Devadiga, Vice Presidents P Dhananjay Shetty, Nithyananda Kotian, CS. Ganesh Shetty, Adv. Sashidhara Kapu, President of Safalya Seva Sangha, Srinivasa Safalya, Dr. R. K Shetty, Hiriyadka Mohan Das, Dayasagar Chowta spoke and gave valuable instructions mainly about the Mumbai-Mangalore train as passengers are suffering from not getting tickets most of the time, and there is a need to increase the number of train between Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai. Apart from this Mumbai Mangalore flights fares have been increased excessively and passengers are suffering a lot, they also gave useful informations about the next plan of the committee.

Chandrasekhara Belchada, former president of Thiya Samaj, GT Acharya, former president of Karnataka Vishwakarma Association, Chitrapu KM Kotian, Honorary General Secretary of Vidyadaini Sabha Mumbai and other members spoke on occasion and expressed their opinion. Other office bearers and members were present in the meeting.

D.R. Raju: A Visionary Leader and Philanthropist

D.R. Raju, born in 1959 in Gonibeedu, Mudigere Taluk, Chikkamagaluru District, is a remarkable individual whose journey is an inspiring tale of dedication and compassion. Starting his career in civil engineering, he not only excelled in his profession but also left an indelible mark as a contractor in various projects.

His passion for social work was evident from his student days when he actively engaged with organizations like Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga. Over time, he evolved into a prominent societal leader. His association with former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa led him into the realm of politics, where he became known for his contributions as both a political leader and a candidate in Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections representing a prominent political party.

Eventually settling in Karkala, he emerged as a multifaceted leader, making significant strides in politics, religion, and social service. He served as the President of Karkala Billava Samaj Seva Sangh and extended his philanthropic efforts through the Rashmi Charitable Trust. Through this trust, he has been a beacon of hope for countless underprivileged students, offering scholarships, grants, uniforms, and notebooks.

His benevolence extended beyond education, encompassing healthcare, self-employment assistance, sewing machines for students and women, housing for the homeless, home maintenance aid, toilet construction, roofing, and electricity installation for impoverished families. He also provided support to auto drivers by offering subsidies and ration assistance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his humanitarian efforts reached new heights. He provided essential facilities in quarantine centers, instituted a ration system, financially supported those working in these centers, and ensured food and medicine supply for sheltered individuals. He distributed groceries and rations to struggling families at home and facilitated the return of daily wage workers to their hometowns from other states.

Known for his perpetual smile, D.R. Raju has uplifted humanity through countless social initiatives. Additionally, he has made substantial contributions to religious institutions, reinforcing his commitment to community welfare.

His active involvement in various organizations is a testament to his dedication. He currently serves as an Advisor to the Bireshwar Co-operative Society, a Director of the Narayanguru Urban Co-operative Bank, and as the Vice-President of the Karnataka State Congress Backward Classes Committee. His exemplary leadership and philanthropy continue to inspire and transform lives, leaving an enduring legacy in the hearts of many.

Pics: Dinesh Kulal

