Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti holds Conference in Manipal

Mumbai/Manipal: “All states of Karnataka have to be developed comprehensively. We should have such a mindset. The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti has been fighting for the development of coastal Karnataka for the past two decades. This is recognised by our country,” said former chief minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar.

Shettar was speaking at the pollution control industrialization and development of the Coastal Karnataka tourism discussion programme that was organized at Fortune Inn Valley View Hotel of Manipal on August 26.

Former minister and MLA Deshpande said, “Government should not run business and industries. It should give an open chance for private individuals. The government should focus only on the welfare of the public.”

Speaker of assembly U T Khader said, “During development, care should be taken about the environment. Development should not damage the lives of citizens. We will give a 125-page report to an expert committee.”

President of committee L V Amin said, “Our district should get projects that are not detrimental to our coastal districts for the coming generation. If rocks are put in the sea to prevent sea erosion, the problem will not be resolved. A wall built in Mumbai should be done in our districts also.”

Founder of the committee Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty said, “When union government and the state government have implemented pollution-free projects in the coastal region our committee has always supported. We will bring the development projects that need to be implemented in the districts to the attention of union and state governments.”

Nagaraj Shetty, Ivan D’Souza and Capt Ganesh Karnik also spoke on the occasion. District Congress Vice President Neere Krishna Shetty, District BJP President Koiladi Suresh Naik, Committee Hon. Secretary Mundkur Surendra Salian, Vice Presidents Jagdish Adhikari, Ramachandra Baikampady, Treasurer Tulsidas Amin were present. Committee Vice President Nithyananda Kotian welcomed, Media Spokesperson Dayasagar Chauta compered the program and Surendra Mendon delivered the vote of thanks.

Former President of the Samiti Dharmapal U Devadiga, Vice-President Chandrasekhar R Belchada, P Dhananjay Shetty, GT Acharya, Hiriyadka Mohan Das, Dr R. K. Shetty Adv. RM Bhandari, Hon. Secretaries B Muniraj Jain, Devdas Kulal, Ravi S Devadiga, District Vice President Ramachandra Baikampady, Hon. Secretary Prof. Shankar, Joint Secretary Surendra Mendon and Shekhar Gujjerabettu, Members Virar Shankar Shetty, Dr. Surendra Kumar Hegde, Srinivas Saphalya, Rakesh Bhandari, CS Ganesh S. Shetty and others participated.

