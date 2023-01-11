JCO among 3 soldiers killed in accident in J&K’s Kupwara

Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Wednesday after they slipped into a deep gorge in Machil sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara district.



“During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way.

“Mortal remains of all the three bravehearts have been retrieved.

“Further details shall be shared later,” the Army said in a tweet.