JD-U in spot as BPSC paper leak mastermind is party leader

Patna: After the arrest of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question leak mastermind Shakti Kumar, who is a JD-U leader, a party leader close to Upendra Kushwaha clarified that his party neither frames nor saves any person involved in criminal or corrupt activities.

Shakti Kumar has been very active in the party and his association with Upendra Kushwaha is also known.

Upendra Kushwaha admitted that Shakti Kumar is a leader of the party, but has now nothing to do with him and law will take its own course.

“If any person is involved in criminal activities, law will take action against him. They have to blame themselves. We have nothing to do with it. We neither frame nor save any person. If an arrest has happened, the law will act against him,” he said.

“In any organisation, no one could claim that party workers associated with clean and honest leaders would not do criminal activities,” a party leader close to Kushwaha said.

The Special investigation team of the EOW of Bihar Police arrested Shakti Kumar from Gaya on Friday. During investigation it was revealed that he is a JD-U leader. The leader close to Upendra Kushwaha claimed that he was earlier associated with Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) as state organization secretary. After the merger of the RLSP with the JD-U, Shakti Kumar also took the primary membership of the party along with Kushwaha and other leaders.

The investigation also revealed that Shakti Kumar has good connections with other political leaders of the party and a number of photographs showed him greeting leaders or sharing the stage during political events.

Shakti Kumar lives in a rented accommodation in Delha area of Gaya where he runs Ramsharan Singh Evening College and is a principal of the college. The government cancelled the recognition of his college in 2018, yet it was made centre for competitive examinations. The BPSC preliminary examination was also held in that college and when question paper arrived at 10.30 a.m. on May 8, Shakti Kumar clicked the picture and sent it to a person named Kapil Dev and from there the question paper was circulated on social media groups.