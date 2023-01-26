JD-U MLA, former MP engage in verbal duel at R-day function

JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal got involved in a heated exchange of words with former party MP Anil Yadav over sitting on the front seat during a Republic Day function at Naugachia sub-division in Bhagalpur district on Thursday.



Mandal was sitting along with the party’s district president, Tripurari Kumar Bharti, on the front row. When former JD-U MP Yadav arrived at the venue, he asked Bharti to move behind. When Mandal objected, a war of words broke out between the two.

The situation got so heated that the police present at the venue had to intervene and request the duo not to use unparliamentary language against each other during a Republic Day event.

Later, Yadav said, “He (Mandal) even threatened to kidnap me. Gopal Mandal needs medical check-up. I appeal to the district administration for more security.”

Reacting to the allegations, Mandal said: “The district president of our party was sitting on the front row when suddenly a former MP asked him to go behind. When I objected, he threatened to kidnap me from my house. I did not threaten him.”

