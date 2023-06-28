JD(S) alleges corruption in transfer-postings, points fingers at K’taka CMO

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday, ‘Since the first day after the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the unfair practice of postings for minting money began.

“Instead of the popular belief that the government job is god’s work, this government (ruling Congress government) motto has been to mint money wherever it is possible and from whatever means,” he charged.

“The people are fooled and lured in the name of guarantees, and without any noise proper system is evolved to mint money.

“The Congress government has just assured the sixth guarantee along with five free schemes that have been announced during the elections. The sixth one would be posting for minting money. A month after coming to power, the Congress government is mired in corruption and the involvement in transfer mafia is evident,” Kumaraswamy stated.

“It has come to light that this is happening in the CMO. For one posting, CM Siddaramaiah has given recommendation letters to four aspirants. What is happening in the CMO? CMO stands for Chief Minister’s Office or it stands for Corruption Office of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy stated.

Indirectly bringing the role of CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Kumaraswamy questioned who was behind these four recommendation letters for the same posting. “Which is this Atheendra Shakthi?” Kumaraswamy asked.

“It is almost certain that the officers are busy getting signatures of CM Siddaramaiah at his office all the time. The people are now understanding the remote control behind the transfers in the state,” he alleged.

In the previous BJP government, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was alleged to have given a free hand to his son, B.Y. Vijayendra and the opposition called him as the shadow CM. Now, the fingers have started pointing out at Siddaramaiah’ s son. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is yet to react to the comments.

