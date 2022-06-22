JD(S) expels 2 MLAs for cross voting in RS polls in K’taka

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular), a regional party of Karnataka, has expelled two of its MLAs who violated the party whip and cast votes for the ruling BJP and opposition Congress candidates in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

The decision was taken in the core committee meeting of the party headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, his son former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and party President C.M. Ibrahim.

The expelled JD(S) MLAs are — K. Srinivas Gowda, a lawmaker from the Kolar constituency and S.R. Srinivas, an MLA from the Gubbi constituency. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party. The core committee president Bandeppa Kashempur made this announcement here on Wednesday.

The meeting has also decided to make an appeal to Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to terminate the expelled MLAs’ membership in the state legislature.

A written complaint will be given in this regard to the Speaker in two days, Bandeppa Kashempur said. JD(S) had put up Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election but he lost.

The party had issued a whip for its MLAs to give their first preference vote to Kupendra Reddy. However, MLA S.R. Srinivas gave his first priority vote to BJP candidate Leher Singh and second preferential vote to Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan.

K. Srinivas Gowda, MLA from Kolar, gave his first preferential vote to Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan and the second preferential vote to BJP candidate Leher Singh.

The report in this regard was given by H.D. Revanna, another son of H.D. Deve Gowda and former minister of JD(S).