JD(S) General Secretary & Spokesperson Sushil Noronha Passes Away

Mangaluru: The General Secretary and Spokesperson of JD(S) Sushil Noronha from Kulshekar Passed away due to cardiac arrest on January 13. He was 60.

Sushil Noronha was the husband of Edna Noronha, father of Angelo Noronha, son of Stella and Late Joseph Noronha, brother of Advocate M P Noronha from Kulshekar.

